Sen. Chris Murphy said Wednesday that President Trump, not China or the World Health Organization, is responsible for “tens of thousands” of Americans dying from coronavirus.

The Connecticut Democrat made the comments during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper while discussing a closed-door meeting he attended at the White House on Feb. 5, after which he claimed that the Trump administration was not taking the threat seriously enough.

“They were just incredibly confident that they had beaten coronavirus,” Mr. Murphy recalled Wednesday. “We told them that they needed money, and they needed money fast in order to buy supplies, in order to hire more staff, and they told us that they didn’t need any funding, that they had everything that they needed. And I walked out of that closed-door briefing just with chills running down my spine, because many of us on both sides of the aisle knew what this virus had done in China. We knew it was a matter of time before it arrived here, and it was just shocking how cavalier the administration was.

“This was at a time when the president really viewed this as a hoax, he said so on TV, and the reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did, it’s not because of anything the WHO did, it’s because of what this president did, because he didn’t take this virus seriously,” he continued. “We weren’t gonna be able to keep every case out of the United States, but we didn’t have to have tens of thousands of people dying.”

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Trump accused the WHO of making deadly mistakes and overly trusting China during the pandemic.

“I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” the president said.

Mr. Murphy said Mr. Trump is only defunding the WHO as an “attempt to blame others for problems that he created.”

“The fact that we didn’t start buying up medical supplies — masks, gowns, face shields — early on when we were begging for that funding in early February, the fact the president didn’t put in place a second plan to develop new tests, the fact that he didn’t work with governors and mayors to push social distance measures earlier has cost lives,” he said.

Mr. Murphy faced a backlash over his comments from conservatives, but he doubled down on Twitter, saying many Americans didn’t have to die “no matter how badly China screwed up.”

“Ha! Watch the whole interview,” he wrote. “I didn’t ‘defend China.’ I made the accurate point that no matter how badly China screwed up, 100,000 Americans didn’t need to die. It has been Trump’s botched response that has caused our outbreak to be this catastrophic.

“The U.S. had a program that put scientists all over the world to identify viruses early so we could get a head start on vaccines and treatments,” he continued. “The program was working in the exact lab in Wuhan that identified coronavirus in January. Trump shut the program down last September.”

“The WHO had produced 1.4 million tests by the end of February,” he tweeted earlier Wednesday. “We took none of them, because Trump decided to produce his own test, then botched the development and roll out. It wasn’t the WHO that put us in the position we are today. It was our own President.”

U.S. intelligence and national security officials say they are investigating whether the coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory rather than a wet market. Fox News reported Wednesday there is “increasing confidence” the virus came from a Wuhan lab, but not as a bioweapon.

