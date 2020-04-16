Corporate executives told President Trump on a conference call this week that expanded coronavirus testing and proper social distancing measures are crucial to reopening the economy, according to Chubb Chairman and CEO Evan Greenberg.

“I think everyone had in common the notion of testing and social distancing protocols that are a must to provide safety and confidence. As things stand, that’s a big problem,” Mr. Greenberg said Thursday on Fox Business Network.

“That was probably the main recommendation and then there were a number of other recommendations,” he said.

Mr. Trump appears to have put on ice the idea of setting up a planned task force on reopening the economy comprised of administration officials, but is consulting with officials at top companies across the U.S. on a path forward.

The administration this week announced Mr. Greenberg as one of about 200 executives and industry leaders that will work with the White House.

Mr. Trump is set to unveil new guidance on Thursday for states on how they can start to reopen businesses and relax social distancing guidelines if it’s safe to do so.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.