Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday night that she would accept a hypothetical offer to run on the same ticket as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

Ms. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and former fellow White House hopeful, made the admission during an interview conducted shortly after she endorsed Mr. Biden to be president.

“If [Joe Biden] asked you to be his running mate, would you say yes?” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asked Ms. Warren.

“Yes,” Ms. Warren flatly replied.

Ms. Warren, who dropped out of White House race in early March, officially backed Mr. Biden earlier Wednesday to run as the Democratic nominee against President Trump in November.

Mr. Biden has all but clinched the nomination after former fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernard Sanders suspended his White House campaign last week, meanwhile.

Mr. Biden, former President Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009 until 2017, has not yet revealed who he will name as his running mate and potential second-in-command.

He said last month that he plans to select a woman to be his running mate, however.

Mr. Obama and Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, each separately endorsed Mr. Biden’s presidential bid earlier this week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.