Who should Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden pick for a running mate? Americans have their own preferences of potential candidates, and the choices may not mesh with the media speculation. Though press accounts currently center on potential woman candidates, voters say other qualities, beliefs or abilities take preference. The importance of a female candidate ranks sixth on the list, in fact.

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll reveals that voters would prefer Mr. Biden choose a conservative or a “religious” person over both a liberal and a woman — though the numbers are close. Here is a sampling of the findings:

• 67% of U.S. voters say it’s important that Mr. Biden pick a running mate who has “legislative experience.”

• 66% voters say it’s important he pick a running mate who has “executive experience.”

• 48% voters say it’s important he pick a running mate who is “younger than him.”

• 32% say it’s important he pick someone who is “religious.”

• 31% say it’s important he pick someone who is “more conservative than him.”

• 29% say it’ important he pick a running mate who is a woman.

• 25% say it’s important that he pick someone who is “more liberal than him.”

• 14% say it’s important that he pick someone who is a man.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,990 registered U.S. voters conducted April 10-12.

