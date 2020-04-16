Republicans are mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “Nancy Antoinette” for appearing on a late-night TV show in front of her $20,000-plus refrigerator/freezer stocked with upscale ice cream while allowing an emergency fund for distressed small businesses to run out of money.

“The Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money this morning because Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, blocked the necessary $250 billion replenishment for the program that Congressional Republicans tried to deliver,” the Republican National Committee said in an email. “Now ‘Nancy Antoinette’ has to explain to America why she chose to show off her luxury refrigerators and $13-dollar a pint ice cream collection from her chateau in San Francisco instead of funding the Paycheck Protection Program which has saved millions of jobs all across the country.”

Mrs. Pelosi appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” from her home in San Francisco on Tuesday night, speaking from her kitchen in front of her high-end Wolf sub-zero stainless steel refrigerator-freezers. During a lengthy interview, she spoke about the need for more coronavirus testing and about President Trump’s mishandling of the crisis.

When Mr. Corden asked her for a “show and tell” revelation, the speaker spoke of her love for chocolate and ice cream. She opened the freezer drawer to display several pricey pints of Jeni’s ice cream.

She said she eats ice cream and candy “as much as possible.”

“I enjoy it better than anything else, and I don’t know why, but it seems to agree with me,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “I have a lot of energy.”

Matt Whitlock, an official with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, tweeted, “This might be her ‘let them eat ice cream’ moment.”

President Trump tweeted at Mrs. Pelosi on Thursday, “Come back to Washington and do your job!”

“Democrats are blocking additional funding for the popular Paycheck Protection Program,” Mr. Trump said. “They are killing American small businesses. Stop playing politics Dems! Support Refilling PPP NOW – it is out of funds!”

