Claiming his decision violated the Second Amendment, two gun rights groups Thursday sued a Georgia judge who suspended concealed-carry permit applications in his county amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition say the county’s refusal to accept new gun applications through May 13 deprives residents of their rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Firearms Policy Coalition President Brandon Combs said in a statement that Georgia residents must be allowed to exercise their freedoms during the pandemic.

“Governments cannot eliminate the right of law-abiding adults to carry handguns for self-defense in public, which is all the pertinent in these troubled times,” he said.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Lisa Walters, a member of both gun groups, who said she was barred from applying for a new concealed carry license, locally known as a Georgia Weapons License or GWL. Ms. Walters had let a previous GWL lapse.

“Plaintiff Walters is concerned about her safety and the safety of her family, particularly in light of the current public health crisis and the associated psychological and economic pressures increasing the potential of societal dangers as people face a scarcity of resources,” the groups wrote in the lawsuit.

Cherokee County Probate Judge Keith Wood suspended the GWL application last month, but allowed his office to process wedding licenses and other paperwork.

Judge Keith Wood, the county of Cherokee and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, have all been named defendants in the lawsuit.

A spokesman for Mr. Kemp said they haven’t seen the lawsuit and could not comment on pending litigation.

Judge Wood did not respond to a request for comment.

Georgians, like many citizens across the country, have been stocking up on guns and ammunition in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

