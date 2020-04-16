The coronavirus curve in South Korea is continuing to flatten so that means grooming standards will soon be back for U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Camp Humphreys, one of the major American bases there.

On a community Facebook video, the commander of the U.S. garrison there said the post barber shop and hair salon will be opened starting this weekend.

Gen. Robert Abrams, commander of all U.S. Forces in Korea, authorized Camp Humphreys to lift some restrictions. On a video posted on Camp Humphreys Facebook page, garrison commander Col. Michael Tremblay said he didn’t want to see a rush into the barbershop.

“We know you’re all shaggy out there and that’s fine,” Col. Tremblay said. “You’re going to get at least a week before there’s any type of haircut inspection.”

For more than a week, the number of new coronavirus cases throughout South Korea have been 50 or less per day, Col. Tremblay said.

