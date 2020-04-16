House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern recommended Thursday that members begin voting by proxy to keep the chamber functioning without exposing lawmakers and their staffs to the novel coronavirus.

Mr. McGovern, Massachusetts Democrat, explained that lawmakers unable to travel to Capitol Hill could authorize another member of the House to cast a vote on their behalf. This would have to be done for every single vote.

“This system would enable members to vote remotely in a secure way, without using the kind of technology that is susceptible to hacking or interference by foreign bad actors,” he wrote in a statement.

Transitioning to this new system requires a vote in the House, which Mr. McGovern said he hoped could pass unanimously to avoid bringing a majority of members back.

His committee is continuing to look into ways committees can utilize secure technology to hold virtual hearings.

The House, like the Senate, is not set to return to D.C. until May 4 because of the ongoing pandemic.

In their absence, members have repeatedly petitioned leadership to allow for remote voting, a proposal both Democratic and Republican leadership has rejected due to constitutional and security concerns.

So far, leadership has been relying on unanimous consent and voice votes to pass coronavirus legislation — procedures that are easily blocked.

