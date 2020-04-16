INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indianapolis police officer who was fatally shot last week while responding to a domestic violence call will be laid to rest Thursday following funeral services at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that were planned to adhere to social distancing rules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast to funerals for previous fallen officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers won’t gather in a church or funeral home for the services for Officer Breann Leath, 24.

Instead, before the private services begin at the famed track, Leath’s family will be driven around the speedway, where officers’ patrol cars will be parked.

Leath’s family and invited guests will then enter suites at the speedway for a religious service, with no more than 10 people per suite, in observance of social distancing rules. Officers won’t be on hand, but will be able to watch a livestream on their phones or laptops from inside their vehicles.

When the services are completed, a funeral procession will leave the track and travel past IMPD headquarters, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department headquarters, downtown Indianapolis’ Monument Circle and IMPD’s East District headquarters before proceeding to Crown Hill Cemetery for burial.

Members of the public who step outside to watch the procession are asked to adhere to social distancing rules as well.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags across Marion County be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday in observance of Leath’s funeral.

Leath was shot to death through an apartment’s door on April 9 while responding with three other officers to a domestic violence call, police said.

Elliahs Dorsey, 27, was formally charged Tuesday with one count of murder in her killing. Dorsey, who was arrested shortly after the shooting, also faces one count of criminal confinement and four counts of attempted murder.

