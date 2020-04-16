The coronavirus reportedly has spared Michael Cohen the rest of his prison sentence.

Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer has been told by the Federal Bureau of Prisons that he will be released from prison to serve out his sentence at home, CNN reported Thursday evening.

Citing “people familiar with the matter and his lawyer,” CNN reported that Cohen will serve the remaining 19 months of his sentence in home confinement.

At the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York, where Cohen is serving his time, 14 inmates and seven staffers have tested positive for the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Cohen has been serving three years in prison since pleading guilty in 2018 to campaign-finance and tax charges and to lying to Congress. The charges grew out of his paying hush money to two women who said they’d had affairs with Donald Trump before he became president.

He said he paid the women at Mr. Trump’s behest.

Cohen will be eligible to leave his home in November 2021, though he will not be immediately released. He must go through a 14-day quarantine period at the prison first.

