Sheriffs from four different counties in northern Michigan spoke out against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide lockdown Wednesday, saying the Democratic governor is “overstepping her executive authority” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich, Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel, Manistee County Sheriff Ken Falk and Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole issued a joint press release saying they will only enforce the governor’s order on a case-by-case basis by using “common sense.”

“While we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some restrictions that she has imposed as overstepping her executive authority,” the sheriffs wrote. “She has created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens.

“As a result, we will not have strict enforcement of these orders. We will deal with every case as an individual situation and apply common sense in assessing the apparent violation,” they continued. “Each of us took an oath to uphold and defend the Michigan Constitution, as well as the US Constitution, and to ensure that your God given rights are not violated. We believe that we are the last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties.”

Ms. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order has faced harsh criticism for its extreme measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including banning Michiganders from traveling between two residences and banning big-box stores from selling items deemed nonessential by the state, including plants and seeds. The governor has repeatedly defended the measures, claiming that residents won’t be traveling or gardening much anyway due to the snow.

A “drive-by” demonstration dubbed “Operation Gridlock,” organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, descended on Lansing Wednesday to protest the order.

