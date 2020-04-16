Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters thinks pigs will fly before President Trump loses to likely Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden, the British rock musician indicated Thursday.

“I cannot imagine Biden beating Trump in an election,” Mr. Waters, 76, told Rolling Stone magazine.

“Biden is such a f–king slimeball, and he’s so weak and he has no appeal to anybody,” Mr. Waters added. “Trump at least is a snake oil salesman. He does tricks. He does them really badly, but people don’t care. They kind of like all of that.”

Mr. Waters made the remarks in a wide-ranging interview conducted in light of Mr. Biden all but clinching the Democratic nomination to challenge Mr. Trump at the polls in November.

He also told the magazine that he was “flabbergasted and gobsmacked” that the Democratic National Committee did not put its support behind former White House hopeful Sen. Bernard Sanders, who recently suspended his presidential campaign.

“I’m still staggering under the weight of them having rejected the only candidate that represented people in America,” Mr. Waters said about Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent.

With more than six months remaining in the presidential race, several recent national polls have given Mr. Biden a slight lead over the incumbent.

And while Mr. Waters noted that he does not vote in the U.S., he indicated he was uncertain about whether he would prefer Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden to win the White House race.

“I honestly don’t know where I stand on that lesser of two evils,” said Mr. Waters. “I’m not sure that the path to a new America that is not ruled by the current ruling class… would be made any easier with Biden as president than with Trump as president.”

Mr. Waters co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965 and served as the group’s principal lyricist and bassist, as well as one of its lead singers, before leaving the band two decades later. He subsequently pursued a successful solo career and had been slated to perform across North America this summer prior to his tour being sidelined by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

He told Rolling State that he recently pursued a “peace plan” to potentially make amends with his former Pink Floyd bandmates but that it ultimately failed to pan out.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.