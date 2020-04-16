NORTH SALEM, N.Y. (AP) - New York state police are investigating the deaths of a Westchester County couple on Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Troopers were dispatched to a North Salem home just before 2 a.m. and found Barry Naderman, 63, and Peggy Naderman, 64, both dead of gunshots.
An initial investigation by the Westchester County medical examiner’s office determined that the couple died in a murder-suicide, police said.
Police told the Journal News they believe Barry Naderman used a .22-caliber rifle to kill his wife and then shot himself.
