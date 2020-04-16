Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing a surging number of COVID-19 cases across the country, said Thursday a planned massive Red Square celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II would have to be postponed.

This year’s parade, set for “Victory Day” on May 9, was meant to be a showcase for a resurgent Russia, with world leaders on hand to watch some 15,000 troops and advanced military hardware displayed in the heart of the capital.

But with World War II memorials being canceled around the globe, the Kremlin was under increasing pressure to postpone the commemoration, with more than a dozen Russian veterans’ groups appealing to Mr. Putin for a delay earlier this week.

While calling May 9 “a holy day for us,” Mr. Putin conceded the event could not go forward while

Russia’s coronavirus pandemic has yet to peak, the news outlet Kommersant reported Thursday.

“The risks associated with the epidemic, the peak of which has not yet passed, are still extremely high, and this does not give me the right to start preparations for the parade and other mass events now,” Mr. Putin told a meeting of the government’s Security Council.

The celebration will be postponed to a later date that has yet to be determined, Kremlin officials said.

Russia has recorded nearly 28,000 positive cases of COVID-19, 232 deaths and 2,304 patients recovered through Thursday. But health officials reported that there were 3,448 new cases Thursday — the fifth straight day of record-breaking increases for Russia.

