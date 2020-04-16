Russia said Thursday it would accept ventilators offered by the U.S. if needed to treat people who have contracted the coronavirus.

Experts have warned that Russia could see a spike in cases in the coming weeks as Moscow implements strict lockdown procedures.

“If necessary, Russia would of course take advantage of this kind offer,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call on Thursday.

This month, Russia shipped 60 tons of medical equipment to the U.S. as part of a large purchase by the U.S. government in an effort to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent call between President Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Mr. Trump said the U.S. could return the favor and send ventilators as production ramps up, Reuters reported.

Russia has reported 27,938 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 232 deaths and 2,304 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Russia has a population of 144 million.

