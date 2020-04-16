Seven governors of Midwestern states are banding together to work in concert on crafting plans to reopen their state economies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Thursday announcement came hours before President Trump planned to announce new federal guidance for states to potentially ease back on their strict lockdown orders that have shuttered “non-essential” businesses and put restrictions on residents’ movements.

The partnership includes five Democrats: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Two Republicans are also part of the group: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Mr. DeWine on Thursday announced plans to get the reopening process in his state starting on May 1, a timeline Mr. Trump has suggested in recent weeks.

“It does no good just to open things up and then no one has any confidence and so they don’t go out,” Mr. DeWine said. “We’re trying to do this in a very thoughtful way.”

Ohio currently has a “stay at home” order that’s in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 1.

The governors said they would keep a close eye on control of new infections and hospitalizations, testing and tracing capacity, the capacity for health facilities to handle a potential resurgence, and strategies to promote social distancing in the workplace.

The announcement follows similar regional pacts of three West Coast states and seven northeastern states that plan to coordinate on strategies and time frames in opening things back up.

The 17 states are home to roughly 163 million people, or about half the U.S. population.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.