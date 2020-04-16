SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky teen has been charged with fatally shooting his father, police said.

David Augustine, 18, of Shelbyville was charged with murder, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment and other traffic offenses, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Bret Augustine, 48, who was found dead Wednesday morning at a residence in Shelby County, police said.

Police found David Augustine later in the day and he led officers on a short pursuit before he was arrested, the statement said.

David Augustine was being held at the Shelby County Detention Center. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

