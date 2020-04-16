Jobless claims totaled 5.2 million during the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, erasing a decade of job gains in just one month of the coronavirus crisis.

While down about 1.3 million from the previous week, the latest weekly report brought the one-month total of job losses to about 22 million due to the shutdown from the pandemic. The previous three weeks of job losses had totaled 16.8 million.

Since the recession of 2008-09 ended, employers had created about 22 million jobs.

