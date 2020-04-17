Joseph R. Biden’s odds of defeating President Trump in the 2020 election are on the rise, according to bookmakers who say he’s gotten a bump from a series of high-profile endorsements.

Sen. Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has emerged as the clear favorite in the Veepstakes.

US-Bookies.com shows Mr. Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee, went from 13/10 odds to 6/5 odds after scoring endorsements from former President Barack Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“While this change isn’t that significant in terms of numerical value, it holds more weight now that the election has been narrowed down to two candidates,” said Alex Donohue, an analyst with US-Bookies. “With two outcomes, there is a more limited range in what the odds can be. So, when odds change following major events such as endorsements or scandals, it more clearly indicates the importance of such events in relation to how the market and betting trends change.”

The odds of Mr. Biden tapping Ms. Harris as his running mate jumped to 6/4 from 15/8 since last week.

Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, saw her odds dip to 4/1 from 7/2.

Odds to win 2020 U.S. presidential election:

Donald Trump: 5/6

Joseph Biden: 6/5

Odds to be Democratic vice presidential nominee:

Kamala Harris: 6/4

Amy Klobuchar: 4/1

Gretchen Whitmer: 11/2

Stacey Abrams: 8/1

Elizabeth Warren: 12/1

Catherine Cortez Masto: 14/1

Michelle Obama: 16/1

Hillary Clinton: 16/1

Tammy Duckworth: 20/1

Val Demings: 25/1

Marcia Fudge: 40/1

