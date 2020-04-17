Boeing plans to begin building airplanes again next week after having suspended production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 27,000 employees will gradually return to work in Washington between April 20th and 24th, but production at Boeing South Carolina remains paused.

The company announced in a press release it will be taking precautions to continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including handwashing stations and the use of face masks.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available, and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers,” he added.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, airlines have taken a financial hit with the number of people traveling down 95 percent since last month, according to NPR.

