Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday some states will open up county by county while others may open up altogether, touting the administration’s guidelines for Americans to return to work.

“Let the states look at it their public health systems,” he told NBC’s “Today Show,” saying jurisdictions should be able to do rapid testing and contact tracing before returning citizens to public life.

“It’s going to be a step-by-step, prudent process,” Dr. Redfield added.

He noted there are certain areas that have the ability now to make a rapid diagnosis.

Dr. Redfield’s comments come one day after the administration released a three-phase plan to return to life as normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase one keeps vulnerable populations sheltering in place, social distancing policies of no more than 10 people remain enforced, telework is still encouraged, and nonessential travel should be minimized. Elective surgeries can resume and gyms can reopen, but schools and bars remain closed.

Phase two lifts social distancing to 50 people, opens schools and allows nonessential travel to resume.

Phase three allows the vulnerable population to return to public interactions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.