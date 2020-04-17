New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday the next frontier to re-open his state comes with a testing system that can process a higher volume and then isolate those individuals infected with COVID-19, a testing system he says isn’t ready yet.

He said the chemicals used to process COVID-19 tests come from China and are difficult to obtain right now.

“That’s where the federal government can help,” he told reporters.

The New York Democrat also said states need stimulus funding to help the financial impact of the pandemic on schools, hospitals and the transit systems.

“We need to support the states because the states are the ones who are doing this,” he said about the administration’s plans for states to get ready to re-open as they see fit under guidance from the federal government.

The president, though, did not like hearing Mr. Cuomo ask for more help.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining”. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!” President Trump tweeted.

“We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!” the president added.

Mr. Cuomo, meanwhile, acknowledged during his press conference that the economy cannot stay shut down forever.

“So now, we are moving to another phase, this reopening phase,” he said.

New York, though, has a stay at home order in place through May 15.

The governor said there would be a new normal as people learned from this experience, and “society transformed.”

He specifically noted that some people could still telework as workplaces are reimagined, and shaking hands could be less common.

The rate of infection in New York has decreased but the number of deaths is still refusing to come down dramatically.

In the last 24 hours, 630 people died in New York. That’s about two dozen more than the day prior.

From April 11 through April 14th, more than 700 people were dying per day.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.