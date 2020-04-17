D.C. schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday.

The school year will end May 29, three weeks earlier than scheduled. Students in D.C. Public Schools will continue remote learning until then, Miss Bowser said. D.C. public charter schools also will close around May 29, depending on their schedules.

Summer school will be held, but school officials have not decided if classes will be held in person or remotely.

Miss Bowser said the 2020-2021 school year might start earlier than the current Aug. 31 start date to make up for the three weeks missed this year, and said she will update the public May 15 with details about summer school, libraries and the coming school year.

DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said he is trying to determine how well students have mastered their course materials as school officials make decisions.

As of Friday morning, 86 District residents have died from complications related to COVID-19 and 2,476 residents have contracted the coronavirus, out of a population of about 700,000.

A little less than a quarter of the confirmed cases are in recovery, according to D.C. Department of Health data.

