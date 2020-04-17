Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican senator not asked to participate in President Trump’s task force, composed of lawmakers from both parties, aimed at reopening the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

All other Republican senators were invited to join “the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group,” according to CNN, which notes Mr. Trump reviewed the list of 100 lawmakers tapped for the group before it was finalized.

Mr. Romney and the president have had a testy relationship for years, but the conflict grew when Mr. Romney became the only GOP senator to break from his party and vote for one of the House Democrats’ articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump earlier this year.

