Some beaches in Florida will open this weekend after having been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, are set to reopen Friday at 5 p.m., but the city’s mayor said the state is still under a stay-at-home order.

“This is simply giving people more space to exercise and move,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry told Fox News on Friday, adding social distancing policies remain enforced.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a stay-at-home order but plans to announce his approach to reopening the state next week.

Mr. DeSantis said he is working with experts to come up with a strategy, and some areas of the state may open up slower than others, according to CNN.

