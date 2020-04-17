ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have now identified a teenage girl who was found shot to death earlier this week.

Police on Friday said the victim was 18-year-old Carieal J. Doss. She was killed Tuesday night. Police originally estimated she was between ages 14 and 16.

Authorities had released a photo of her Nike tennis shoes, covered with green paint and designs, in an effort to identify her.

No arrests have been made and police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting.

