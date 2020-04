MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating a suspicious death, the state attorney general’s office said.

The office said police responded to the death Thursday on Brockton Street, in Manchester.

Officials said this does not appear to be a random act and there is no danger to the public.

Further information was not immediately available.

