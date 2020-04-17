President Trump tweeted Friday for people to “liberate” three battleground states with Democratic governors who have imposed stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The president posted a message on Twitter to “Liberate Minnesota!” just minutes after Fox News aired a segment about a conservative group with the same name protesting Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home restrictions.

Mr. Trump then also tweeted for people to “Liberate Michigan!” A conservative group there organized a protest in the state capital of Lansing this week against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has extended that state’s stay-at-home restrictions through the end of the month.

And the president also tweeted “Liberate Virginia, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”Gov. Ralph Northam has issued restrictions lasting until June 10.

The president had issued guidelines earlier this month urging states to observe social distancing and other restrictions until April 30. On Thursday, he announced new guidelines advising governors to reopen their states in three phases when it’s safe to do so, some before May 1.

