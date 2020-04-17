President Trump singled out Virginia’s latest gun-control measure as an example of Democratic governors doing “too much” with their authority during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think elements of what they’ve done is too much,” Mr. Trump said, referring to the governors of Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota. “What they’ve done in Virginia is just incredible. They want to take their guns away. “

Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation on April 10 limiting the number of guns law-abiding Virginians can buy each month, and banning private gun sales. Mr. Northam has issued a stay-at-home order until June 10.

“If he were a Republican, he’d be under siege,” the president said.

The president tweeted earlier Friday that Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia should “liberate,” after conservatives protested stay-at-home orders.

Asked about Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s criticism that Mr. Trump was fomenting “rebellion,” the president disagreed and said the crisis was “too tough” for some leaders such as Mr. Inslee, another Democrat.

He said the demonstrators “seem to be very responsible people to me. They’ve been treated a little bit rough.”

