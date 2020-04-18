ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Communist-minded community organizer Saul Alinsky, in his prologue to “Rules for Radicals,” explained that the most effective activists were those who worked within the established “system,” not against it, so as to stir the revolutionary pots of change through fear.

His words: “Any revolutionary change must be preceded by a passive, affirmative, non-challenging attitude toward change among the mass of our people. They must feel so frustrated, so defeated, so lost, so futureless in the prevailing system that they are willing to let go of the past and chance the future,” Archives.org noted.

This is Coronavirus Chaos, exemplified.

America is not just on edge.

America is in full-blown panic mode.

Church-goers are being fined for the crime of going to church. Church pastors are being arrested and threatened with arrest for the crime of delivering sermons.

The Constitution has been suspended. Don’t believe it?

“Red and Blue America Agree That Now Is the Time to Violate the Constitution,” The Atlantic wrote, back in late March. “People of both parties seem rather okay with undermining core civil liberties in order to fight the pandemic.”

Unelected wonks with global government designs have been put in charge of America’s politics and policies — people like Bill Gates, who hails his philanthropy while pushing vaccines on the world that in the end, boost his own power and pockets. People like Anthony Fauci, who is joined at the hip with Gates in seeing the Gates Foundation’s Decade of Vaccine goals, begun in 2010, come to fruition — in part, with technology that tracks who gets a coronavirus shot, who does not, and where both groups of people are located at all hours of the day and night.

Government surveillance, stage one to going amok.

Fearful, frightening videos pop on the Internet showing police officers dragging people off public transportation, or chasing lone runners on the beach, or handcuffing fathers playing with children in the park — for violating recently fabricated rules on social distancing, on face masks, on stay-at-home dictates.

And where to complain? Where to file a court grievance? Where to turn for legal redress?

In many cases, local court offices are closed — all due to coronavirus fears.

The numbers on coronavirus don’t match the response. But to suggest so — to question, to challenge, to ask for clarification, to cast any doubt whatsoever on the Coronavirus Is A Killer line of thought, to look beyond the racy headlines and research for contextual and comparative information — to even whisper of a “what the heck” type of wonder, is to receive speedy, shrill, angry backlash. In times of deceit, truth-telling becomes revolutionary.

In times of fear, critical thinking becomes a threat to those living in fear — to those embracing the fear.

America’s businesses and free market economy are in shambles.

Instead of heading to work each day, good, hard-working entrepreneurial spirited Americans wait at home for the stimulus check — or maybe, head to the liquor stores that remain open, or the marijuana shops allowed to operate under guise of “essential business.” They watch their dreams crash and burn with each televised real-time death and case count uptick in coronavirus — upticks that may or may not be accurate. The computer modeling for coronavirus is about as accurate as the computer modeling for climate change. The numbers mean what the inputters want them to mean.

“Weekly jobless claims hit 5.245 million, raising monthly loss to 22 million due to coronavirus,” CNBC reported.

“22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks,” CNN reported.

Meanwhile, California’s Democrat governor, Gavin Newsom, offers more and more help to illegals.

“Newsom,” the Los Angeles Times wrote, “announced a $125 million relief effort to help roughly 150,000 Californians without legal immigration status.”

America’s frustration — sane Americans’ frustration — grows.

“A revolutionary organizer,” Alinsky wrote, “must shake up the prevailing patterns of their lives — agitate, create disenchantment and discontent with the current values, to produce, if not a passion for change, at least a passive, affirmative, non-challenging climate.”

Like waiting on the coronavirus “welfare” stimulus checks — afraid to rock the government hand-out boat?

This is not to say that coronavirus is a manufactured ailment aimed at bringing down America, a la Alinsky style, a la planned and purposeful and plotted from the get-go, from the very beginning.

But: Coronavirus has certainly given an opportunity for the left to exercise its power-lust grabs of individual freedoms.

Coronavirus has presented the chance for the likes of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — who’s busily stamping out any seed of freedom in her state of Michigan — to flex ye olde Gestapo muscles and send chilling messages to freedom-minded Americans that government can do as it wishes.

That government can even suspend the Constitution if it wishes.

Stay-at-homers ought to take the stay-at-home time to read a bit of Alinsky, through the veins of these modern crushing times. The applications of then-to-now, of words-to-wings of reality, will prove eye-opening. Eye-opening and rousing, hopefully.

“Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins — or which is which),” Alinsky said, “the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer.”

It’s not just a fight for our civil rights.

It’s not just a fight for the Constitution and country.

It’s a fight of good versus evil.

Coronavirus, at its root, is being used as a tool for those with devilish designs to establish a new order, a new un-American, unconstitutional and unfree kingdom — and that is their end game, like it or not. Wake up and smell the Alinsky; it’s a freedom-fighter’s cue and key to keeping our country intact.

