Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed President Trump on Saturday for seemingly encouraging Americans to protest statewide restrictions meant to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, spoke out after Mr. Trump posted the previous day on Twitter about states where protesters have recently started rallying against stay-at-home orders imposed as a result of the outbreak.

In a series of tweets Friday, Mr. Trump said in capital letters “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” “LIBERATE MINNESOTA” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA.”

Reacting on MSNBC the next morning, Ms. Warren reasoned that Mr. Trump was “encouraging people to come out and try to turn this health crisis into a political rally” for himself.

“It is the kind of leadership that puts lives at risks, and it is the kind of leadership that undermines the very strength of this country,” said Mr. Warren, who recently ender her campaign to run as the Democratic presidential candidate against Mr. Trump in November.

Mr. Trump’s tweets came moments after Fox News aired a report about protests held in several states against travel and businesses restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious and potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, flying in the face of recommendations made by public health officials and blatantly defying stay-at-home orders in place across most of the country.

“These are people who are expressing their views,” Mr. Trump said during a press briefing later Friday. “I see where they are. I see the way they work it. They seem to be very responsible people to me.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.