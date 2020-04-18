Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday spoke at the Air Force Academy’s 2020 graduation ceremony, delivering a call to arms to cadets in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The American people are doing their duty — now comes your turn to do yours,” Mr. Pence said at the ceremony in Colorado. “For long after the coronavirus is defeated, your mission will go on.”

Mr. Pence made the rare trip outside Washington, D.C. during the pandemic to speak to the Air Force Academy’s class of 2020, which has 984 senior cadets to be commissioned as second lieutenants. About 90 of them are supposed to serve in the Space Force.

The striking scene saw cadets, some donning masks, march and sit while keeping sufficient physical space between themselves and others. In-person spectators were not allowed.

“While we don’t quite look like the usual graduation at the Air Force Academy, let me tell you this is an awesome sight, and I wouldn’t be anywhere else but with the 62nd class of the Air Force Academy — the Class of 2020,” Mr. Pence said.

He said they were gathering at a time of national crisis and that for the first time, every state and U.S. territory is under a federal disaster declaration.

“Like all of you have done throughout your time here, even in those difficult recent days that have passed - just like you, the American people have risen to the challenge,” Mr. Pence said.

Other speakers also acknowledged the unique circumstances of the ceremony.

“When you arrived in 2016 or so, you knew your graduation day would be memorable,” said Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett. “But did you imagine that your commencement would take place in mid-April, or that each of us would have a face mask at the ready, or that you would march a COVID-compliant eight feet apart to The Terrazzo?”

“Or for that matter that commissioning into the Space Force would be an option?” she said. “Today, you are living history.”

A few dozen supporters, some in masks, had waved and clapped at Mr. Pence’s motorcade at the academy’s entrance. Hundreds of senior cadets also silently saluted the motorcade as it slowly rolled by, according to a pool report.

President Trump on Friday said he plans to speak at this year’s commencement at West Point.

