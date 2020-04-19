OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Two teenage boys are facing several charges in connection with the shooting of a third teen in northeast Omaha.

Omaha Police officers responded to the shooting near 18th and Spencer streets just before 10 p.m. Saturday and saw a vehicle that had been stolen earlier leaving the area. Around the same time, a 16-year-old boy was brought to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers followed the stolen vehicle for several blocks before it was abandoned. Police arrested two boys, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The two teens are facing charges of felony assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and obstructing police. They are being held at the Douglas County Youth Detention Center.

