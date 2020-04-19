New York Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, signaling his state is “past the apex” of the brutal outbreak.

But it’s only “halftime” in the fight, he warned, as the state figures out how to stamp out the virus and return to normal life without squandering gains.

“It’s not over. We have a whole second phase,” Mr. Cuomo said.

The governor said 507 people died on Saturday, down from the mid-700s a few days ago.

Hospitalizations are down to 16,000, from a high point of 18,000.

“We’re on the other side of the plateau and the numbers are coming down,” Mr. Cuomo said. “That’s only good news compared to the terrible news we were living with.”

About 1,300 New Yorkers were hospitalized on Saturday, down from a daily peak of 3,400.

“It is still 1,300 people who are testing positive and need hospitalization,” Mr. Cuomo said.

In a sign of progress, Mr. Cuomo — who pleaded for ventilators earlier in the outbreak — said he’s ready to send up to 400 of the machines to Massachusetts if called upon. Massachusetts is seeing a surge in cases.

New York is by far the hardest-hit state in the U.S., however, with 242,000 cases and nearly 18,000 deaths.

Mr. Cuomo said the state will have to be smart about how it detects and isolates remaining cases and reopens society.

“It’s no time to get cocky and it’s no time to get arrogant,” the governor said.

The governor said he is responsible for shutting down beaches and other popular locales, so “blame me.”

