HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) - Canadian police on Sunday arrested a suspect in an active shooter investigation and said several people were harmed before the man wearing police clothing was arrested.

Police didn’t immediately say how many victims there were, or the nature of their injuries in a rural area of the Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman and said that several people are victims. They have not said whether the victims are injured or dead.

Wortman was arrested at the Irving Big Stop in Enfield, Nova Scotia, about 20 miles west of downtown Halifax.

Police stated earlier in the day the suspect was driving a car that looked like a police vehicle, but later said he was “believed to be driving a small, silver Chevrolet SUV,” travelling southbound on a highway.

They said he is not an RCMP employee or officer.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, a spokeswoman with the provincial force, said police received a call about “a person with firearms” at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and the investigation “evolved into an active shooting investigation.”

Police identified Wortman about nine hours after an initial tweet around midnight asking people to avoid the Portapique, Nova Scotia area and stay indoors as officers responded

“My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Police earlier advised the public to avoid the Debert area of the province and said Wortman may be in a vehicle resembling a Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle and may be wearing what appears to be an RCMP uniform.

“Deeply concerned by the news out of Portapique,” Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted earlier.

A Gabriel Wortman is listed as a denturist in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, according to the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website. A suspect photo issued by the RCMP matches video footage of a man being interviewed about dentures by CTV Atlantic in 2014.

Tom Taggart, a lawmaker in the municipality of Colchester, said the quiet community has been shaken.

“This is just an absolutely wonderful, peaceful quiet community and the idea that this could happen in our community is unbelievable,” Taggart said by phone from his home in Bass River, near the lockdown area. “People live here because of the peace and quiet and it’s just an absolute tragedy.”

Taggart said he didn’t know Wortman well, but spoke to him a few times when he telephoned about municipal issues.

Taggart described knowing Wortman’s “lovely big home” on Portapique Beach Road. He said Wortman owned a few other properties in the community and was believed to divide his time between Portapique and his business in Dartmouth.

Police said some people in the area were evacuated.

