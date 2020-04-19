The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Europe topped 1 million Sunday and nearly 100,000 Europeans have died from the highly contagious virus, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Five European countries — Italy, Spain, Germany, France and the U.K. — have some of the highest infection rates below the U.S., with Italy and Spain both having reported more than 175,000 cases each. Italy has reported over 23,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. While Spain has exceeded 20,000 deaths.

The sobering milestone comes just days after the World Health Organization’s European director warned that the region is still in the “eye of the storm.”

Several European nations have started to ease some lockdown restrictions in their countries, while others are drawing up plans to soon reopen some businesses despite experts cautioning that prematurely relaxing restrictions could lead to a resurgence in cases.

There have been 2.3 million cases of coronavirus reported globally. More than 162,000 have died while 605,143 have recovered.

