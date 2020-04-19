The U.S. population still needs to be counted despite the coronavirus pandemic, media hysteria and partisan discord. The U.S. Census says that 50.2% of the nation — that’s 74.3 million households as of Sunday — have responded to the call so far. Some locales appear more eager than others. With a 60.2% response rate, Minnesota currently leads the way among states. Among counties, Los Alamos, New Mexico is in first place with a 70.6% response.

The federal agency, however, gets very local in its measurements, So who leads among the towns?

In first place is North River, North Dakota, with a response rate of 95.7% from its population of 55. In second place is Oakland Acres, Iowa, with a response of 86.6% and a population of 160; third goes to Trout Valley, Illinois, at 85.7%, population 521. No. 4 is Harwood, North Dakota, response of 84%, population 827, and fifth is Westwood, Iowa, response at 83.3%, and population 111.

Curious? Check out your city or state at 2020census.gov/response-rates.

Meanwhile, the agency has devoted an entire section of its sizable website to “fighting 2020 Census rumors” — which includes concerns that Census data systems have been breached, or that responses are shared with law enforcement. And like everyone else, the Census has made major adjustments in the coronavirus era.

“The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, 2020, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1,” the agency says.

“In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts. Under this plan, the Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to October 31, 2020, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to President Trump by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.”

FOR THE LEXICON

“Panic porn.”

HBO political host Bill Maher now cites coronavirus news coverage for its constant drumbeat of terror, angst and anxiety that “veers into panic porn” and overshadows any meaningful information for the troubled public.

“We need the news to calm down and treat us like adults. President Trump calls you fake news. Don’t make him right,” Mr. Maher advised in his weekend message.

OPEN OR SHUT: IT’S COMPLICATED

Half of U.S. voters — 49% — say it’s not yet time for the nation to toss their pandemic worries to the wind and get back to work. Another 36%, however, say it’s time to return to the workplace; the rest are undecided, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

“Fifty-one percent of GOP voters think it is time for America to get back to work. Only 27% of Democrats and 32% of voters not affiliated with either major party agree,” says the pollster.

All voters are worried about future prospects. Only a third believe the U.S. can afford to remain locked down according to the latest government recommendations. A quarter say America can only stay shuttered until May 1, 27% set the limit at another six weeks while 12% say the country can last until summer’s end. Another 58% are more concerned about the health impact of the coronavirus than its financial impact while 71% fret about contracting coronavirus if they go back to work.

The survey of 1,000 Likely Voters was conducted April 14-15.

MEDIA BIAS WARRIOR

Former CBS News foreign correspondent Lara Logan has joined the Fox News team as host of a noteworthy documentary series of intense interest to the network’s millions of viewers.

The 16-episode project covers destructive media bias, the border crisis, emerging domestic interest in socialism and the nation’s complex relationship with military veterans.

“Lara Logan Has No Agenda” launched in January on Fox Nation, the network’s subscription video streaming service, and focuses on cultural and ideological battlegrounds stateside.

Media bias has created a war zone of its own. According to Ms. Logan, it’s peopled by “propagandists and political operatives” who use the news media as a vehicle for agenda and manipulation. Investigating the foibles of a biased press has not been easy, and Ms. Logan cites her investigation into unsavory media practices as the biggest challenge of her career.

She has, however, sized up this particular battlefield.

“I am not the only journalist trying to do honest work. There are many, and I have great respect for them because I know how hard it is. That made this the most stressful story I have ever done,” Ms. Logan told the Washington Times in a statement.

“But we are part of something that is worth fighting for and as we all know, there is only one truth. What should concern every one of us are those who punish and silence journalists whose reporting they see as a threat to their political interests. They pretend to be guardians of the press but that is a lie, driven by people who have all the money and resources they need,” she continued, adding a warning to her fellow journalists, and news consumers themselves.

“On our own, we are all easy targets. So what I hope is that we can stand together and let these people and organizations know that when they come for one of us, they come for all,” Ms. Logan said.

POLL DU JOUR

• 38% of U.S. adults say the U.S. will be a “stronger nation” once the coronavirus outbreak has been contained; 57% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall say the U.S. will be a “weaker nation” after the coronavirus outbreak; 57% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 20% overall are unsure if the coronavirus outbreak will effect the nation’s strength or weakness; 13% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 18% overall say the coronavirus outbreak will not affect the nation’s strength or weakness; 13% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,488 U.S. adults conducted April 12-14.

• Helpful information to [email protected]

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.