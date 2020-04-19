LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man is dead after a domestic disturbance ended in a suicide in Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a caller reported her adult son had threatened her with a handgun and was destroying items in the residence Saturday morning.

As officers approached the home, they say the man exited and began walking away.

He then pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired two rounds into the air.

Police say the man jumped a fence into a backyard and fired three more rounds.

He then sat down on a couch in the backyard and pointed the firearm at his head.

SWAT team crisis negotiators spent more than 4 ½ hours trying to persuade the man to surrender peacefully before they say he killed himself.

The name and age of the man weren’t immediately released.

