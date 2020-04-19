By - Associated Press - Sunday, April 19, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 36-year-old Omaha man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a home.

The Omaha Fire Department says the fire was reported Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. near 50th and Leavenworth streets. Fire investigators determined the fire in the basement of the home was set intentionally.

A person who lived at the home was able to escape without injury.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within roughly half an hour.

