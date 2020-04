TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say there has been an officer-involved shooting in central Topeka.

WIBW reports that the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander confirmed the shooting Sunday. But no details have been released, including how seriously the person was wounded or what led to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

