President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday agreed to coordinate in their response to coronavirus.

Turkey has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases, and has surpassed Iran in having the highest number of confirmed cases in the Middle East. Turkey has reported 86,306 cases, 2,017 deaths and 11,976 recoveries according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Mr. Erdogan’s office said he and Mr. Trump in a phone call had “agreed to continue their close cooperation against the threats that the coronavirus pandemic poses to public health and our economies,” Reuters reported.

The Turkish Interior Ministry on Saturday said it is extending its domestic travel restrictions for an additional 15 days in an effort to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus within its borders.

