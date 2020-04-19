Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday he is “very close” to striking a deal with Congress that offers another tranche of coronavirus relief funding to small businesses while extending money to hospitals.

“I think we’re very close to a deal today. I’m hopeful that we can get that done,” Mr. Mnuchin told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said the deal could go to the Senate on Monday and the House on Tuesday.

“The president can sign it on Wednesday and we’ll open up the program again,” he told White House reporters.

The small-business program extended $250 billion in loans to companies that wanted to retain workers amid the fallout from virus-related shutdowns. The program ran out of money three days ago, prompting the administration to plead for billions more.

Mr. Mnuchin said negotiators are eyeing a deal that offers $300 billion for the stimulus, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. It would also extend $50 billion for disaster loans, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion to expand testing for the coronavirus.

Negotiators have been trying to sort through a series of sticking points. Democrats wanted to direct more money to mom-and-pop outfits instead of corporate chains. They also wanted money for hospitals and states instead of waiting for a future bill, prompting Republicans to accuse them of dangerous foot-dragging as small businesses shed workers.

“I’m very hopeful we could come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning .. I am very, very hopeful,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer told CNN. “Many of the things we have asked for on the banking side, on the testing side, on the hospital side, they’re going along with, so we feel pretty good.”

Mr. Mnuchin said the president is willing to consider money for cash-strapped states in “the next bill,” saying the federal government opened up channels for states to borrow funds.

“We’ll consider [new funding] in the next bill. But right now, we’re focused on small business and hospitals,” Mr. Mnuchin said at the White House.

Some states say they need an infusion now. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, says Mr. Trump is “passing the buck without passing the bucks.”

“We hope the Democrats and Republicans in the Senate can come together in a bipartisan way and get something moving for the American people,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, told CNN.The coronavirus has spread throughout the U.S., sickening over 735,000 and killing nearly 40,000.

Governors responded to widespread transmission by shutting down wide swaths of the economy to keep people far apart. In the past month, nearly 22 million Americans have lost their jobs and filed claims for unemployment benefits.

Mr. Mnuchin said the economic recovery will take time but he sees good things on the horizon, citing promises therapies and work on a vaccine.

“I think it will be months, I definitely don’t think it will be years,” Mr. Mnuchin said. “We are going to conquer this virus, we are going to have terrific breakthroughs.”

