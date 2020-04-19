President Trump on Sunday said he had no use for Sen. Mitt Romney but insisted he wasn’t holding a grudge against him for being the only Republican to vote for his impeachment.

The White House last week excluded Mr. Romney from a coronavirus task force conference call attended by every other GOP senator.

“No. I’m not a fan of Mitt Romney,” Mr. Trump said when a reporter at the daily White House briefing asked if he was holding a grudge.

Mr. Trump said that having a call with 52 of the chambers 53 Republican senators was sufficient.

“I don’t really want his advice,” said the president.

The two men have a long history of friction, including Mr. Romney publicly denouncing Mr. Trump as the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.

Mr. Romney made amends with Mr. Trump when he won the White House, including auditioning for secretary of state. Mr. Trump passed him over for the job.

The rift deepened when Mr. Romney, who was elected as a senator from Utah in 2018, voted for one of the two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump.

