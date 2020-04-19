President Trump issued an executive order Sunday night giving the Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin the authority to defer certain tariff payments due to the coronavirus crisis.

The president’s order allows Treasury to defer tariff payments “for importers suffering significant financial hardship because of COVID-19.”

The order gives Mr. Mnuchin the authority to temporarily extend deadlines on some tariff payments.

It’s not clear what tariffs could be affected. But some U.S. companies are paying tariffs as high as 25% while dealing with lost sales and lower demand due to the widespread coronavirus shutdown.

