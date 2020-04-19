The coronavirus outbreak in Russia is under “full control,” President Vladimir Putin said Sunday, despite having reported a record rise in daily cases overnight of the highly contagious virus.

Russia has reported 42,853 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 6,060 in the last day. The country has reported 361 deaths and 3,291 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

“The situation is under full control,” Mr. Putin said in a televised address on Orthodox Easter. “All of our society is united in front of the common threat.”

“All levels of power are working in an organized, responsible and timely way,” he continued.

Moscow has been the hardest-hit Russian municipality by the spread of COVID-19, and has implemented strict lockdown precautions in an effort to slow the spread.

While Russia has reported notably lower infection rates and death tolls from the virus than the rest of Europe, experts have warned the country remains in the earlier stages of the virus’s spread.

