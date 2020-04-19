Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia saw an increase of over 2,600 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend.

Maryland reported the most new cases this weekend with 1,258 and also reported 61 new deaths. The state now tallies 12,830 cases and 486 deaths out of a population of 6 million.

Virginia confirmed just over 1,000 new cases and 46 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 8,537 positive cases and 277 deaths in a population of 8.5 million.

And in the District, with a population of about 700,000, there were 317 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths this weekend, bringing the totals to 2,793 confirmed cases and 96 deaths.

Virginia does not report recoveries, but in Maryland 914 people have been released from isolation and in the District, 622 people.

Each jurisdiction reports its data by race, gender, geography and age to help understand what populations the virus is affecting the most.

In the District 75%, of the deaths among blacks, despite blacks making up about 45% of the population. Ward 4 and 7 have the most cases in the District, with 477 and 440, respectively.

Fairfax County has the highest number of Virginia cases at 1,809. The Virginia Department of Health is working on collecting data on race for the cases, and 36% of the cases have not shared race information with the department.

Of those that have the race information, about 18% of the cases are black people, 33% of the cases are white people and 12% are other races.

Prince George’s County has the most cases in Maryland with 3,345.

About 30% of the population in Maryland is black and about 40% of the state’s deaths from coronavirus are black people. White people make up about 60% of the population and about 30% of the state’s deaths from COVID-19 have been white people.

About 16% of Maryland’s data on race is not reported.

