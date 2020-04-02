DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A man was arrested Thursday after shooting a 5-month girl and a 10-year-old boy, killing the grade-schooler, said authorities in Florida.

Police officers arrested Terrance Young less than two hours after he fled the scene of the shootings in Daytona Beach, according to a news release from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Young, 37, who is from South Florida, shot both children with a rifle, but the motive wasn’t clear, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The boy was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital with a wound to the torso, and the infant girl was taken to a children’s hospital in Orlando with a wound to the wrist, authorities said.

Young was being held on outstanding warrants from Volusia and Miami-Dade counties for fleeing and probation violation. Authorities said charges were pending for Thursday’s shootings, so there was no court record yet for Young.

No additional details were immediately availablele.

