The Navy on Thursday relieved USS Theodore Roosevelt Capt. Brett Crozier of his command following a blistering letter leaked to the media in which the captain begged for help in getting 4,000 sailors off of the coronavirus-stricken vessel.

In a hastily arranged news conference at the Pentagon, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Capt. Crozier was removed at his explicit direction. Mr. Modly said that while he understands the challenges faced by Capt. Crozier aboard the Roosevelt — which is now docked in Guam as all of the crew enters a two-week isolation period after dozens of confirmed COVID-19 cases on board — the letter leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this week was inappropriate.

He specifically said the letter could send the wrong signal to U.S. enemies that the Navy is unequipped and unable to meet its duties.

“We require our commanders [to act] with judgment, maturity and leadership, composure under pressure, to understand the ramifications of their actions within that larger dynamic strategic context,” Mr. Modly said. “To allow those emotions to color our judgment when communicating the current operational picture can at best create unnecessary confusion and at worst provide an incomplete picture of American combat readiness to our adversaries.”

“When the commanding officer of the USS Teddy Roosevelt decided to write his letter … the Department of the Navy had already mobilized significant resources for days in response to his previous requests. On the same day marked on his letter, my chief of staff called [Capt. Crozier] directly at my direction to ensure he had all the necessary resources for the health and safety of his crew.”

“At no time did [Capt. Crozier] relay the various levels of alarm that I, along with the rest of the world, learned from his letter when it was published” by the San Francisco Chronicle, Mr. Modly said.

In the letter, Capt. Crozier made a desperate plea for help and said the crew aboard his vessel was in danger.

“We are not at war, and therefore cannot allow a single sailor to perish as a result of this pandemic unnecessarily,” Capt. Crozier wrote. “Based on current limitations … [the ship] has instituted limited measures to slow the spread of the disease. We have moved a small percentage of the crew off ship, increased the frequency of thorough cleaning and attempted some social distancing. The current strategy will only slow the spread. The current plan in execution on the [Theodore Roosevelt] will not achieve virus eradication on any timeline.”

