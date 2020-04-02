Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Thursday said he hopes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will “see the light” on pushing for a fourth legislative package in Congress in response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

“I think we have to do it, and I hope that Leader McConnell will see the light,” Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

He said Mr. McConnell objected to provisions in the recent $2.2 trillion economic rescue package to boost unemployment benefits, provide additional oversight of a new loan fund for corporations, and provide more money to state and local governments.

“But you know, we pushed. We didn’t let him have his way when we voted no and then it passed 96-0,” Mr. Schumer said, referring to Senate Democrats’ procedural delay tactics.

A Republican aide has disputed Mr. Schumer’s version of events, saying the “concessions” he has claimed credit for were largely bipartisan ideas or ones that faced little more than token opposition.

Republicans have said the final package President Trump signed last week closely mirrored an earlier version offered by Mr. McConnell and Senate Republicans.

Mr. McConnell told The Washington Post this week that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments about a fourth round of coronavirus legislation were premature.

“She needs to stand down on the notion that we’re going to go along with taking advantage of the crisis to do things that are unrelated to the crisis,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Before the $2.2 trillion package, Congress had already cleared legislation to boost federal health funding and expand certain social safety net programs.

Mr. Schumer was speaking as the Labor Department reported a record 6.65 million initial unemployment claims in the week ending March 28, doubling the previous week’s record of about 3.3 million and vastly exceeding analyst expectations.

“Think of that in human terms,” Mr. Schumer said. “Most of them have worked hard and long at their companies — they have pride in their work, and they’re gone through no fault of their own.”

“At least our unemployment on steroids — which we passed, we forced the Republicans to do it — says you’re going to get your full pay or close to it from the federal government for four months,” he said.

