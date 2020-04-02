The coronavirus mask police may soon be on patrol in Laredo, Texas.

A local ABC affiliate reported Thursday that citizens may now face misdemeanor charges and a $1,000 fine if they are caught in public without covering their faces.

The new rule requires anyone “older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public,” the station reported.

On Wednesday, however, Surgeon General Jerome Adams told “Good Morning America” that a discussion with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the most efficient use of masks for healthy people was ongoing.

N-95 masks, in particular, may be best allocated to medical personnel.

“[Healthy citizens] may be taking [N-95 masks] out of the hands of a health care worker who desperately needs it to care for patients,” Dr. Adams said.

